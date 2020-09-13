Naomi Osaka Wins Big At U.S. Open, YB(ae)N Cordae Proudly Supports — And Narrowly Avoids Getting Endlessly Meme’d For Awkward Photo Opp

Naomi Osaka Wins The U.S. Open And Her Boyfriend Cordae
Naomi Osaka won the U.S. Open while making a political statement AND her rapper boyfriend, YBN Cordae rooted for her the entire tournament, while also making a political statement. So what if things got a little awkward during a post victory photo op?
Saturday was a love-ly day for one of our favorite young Black couples, Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae. Osaka, who paid tribute to Black lives throughout the US Open, wearing masks bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Philando Castile, respectively for each match, wore a mask adorned with Tamir Rice’s name Saturday. Rice was only 12-years-old when he was killed by police in Ohio in 2014.
Cordae was wearing a Defund The Police tee as he watched Osaka win a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory over Victoria Azarenka for her second US Open championship and third grand slam title overall. Naomi famously won her first U.S. Open match against Serena Williams in 2018. Last year Osaka took home the win at the 2019 Australian Open. Cordae’s reaction caught a ton of attention on social media. How cute is this?
But things did turn a little awkward for the couple when Osaka posed for photos with her coach and support staff. Footage from after the match showed Cordae, whose body language conveyed he wasn’t really sure he should be part of the photo. Osaka’s coach Wim Fissette ultimately pulled him in to joint the group but he obviously struggled over whether or not to hit a squat — then seemed totally at a loss as to what to do with his hands. Super awkward.
Yikes… But he pulled it together. Kinda.
They’re so cute — we really can’t even laugh too much.
