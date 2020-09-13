SMH: Conor McGregor Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault And Indecent Exposure

UFC star Conor McGregor has reportedly been arrested for indecent exposure and alleged sexual assault after getting into an altercation at a bar in Corsica, France.

According to reports from Mirror, McGregor was reportedly arrested and taken into custody after a complaint was issued to police on Thursday, following the incident at the bar.

“Following a complaint filed on Sept. 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor [sic] was the subject of a hearing by the police,” a statement from the prosecutor read. McGregor’s representative also released a statement denying the claims brought against him, saying, “Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released.”

Conor has been in the Corsica area for several weeks now as he was preparing for a charity event. The fighter was set to take a trip to Monaco on Saturday alongside Princess Charlene of Monaco, but was forced to withdraw. Just last month, McGregor took part in the start of the Tour de France alongside the Princess and Prince Albert II.

While McGregor claimed on Twitter a few months back that he was retired, Floyd Mayweather recently expressed that he would be interested in fighting him once again in a boxing rematch if the price is right. This isn’t the first time Conor has announced his retirement and then returned to fighting, so we probably haven’t seen the last of him.