Knifed Up: Ari Fletcher Touches Up Her Chi-Chis With Breast Lift & ‘Permanent Bra’ Surgery

Insta-baddie Ariana Fletcher is recovering right now after getting plastic surgery. The 25-year-old revealed to fans on Instagram live that she’s recently undergone a major surgery involving her breasts and she’s currently on bed rest.

Like any plastic surgery, there’s real pain involved in the recovery process, which Ari says is only intensified after adding a “permanent” bra into the mix.

“So I had to get a revision done, and I got them, like ,closer together. And I got a lift and I got a permanent bra inside my chest. That’s why it hurt so bad.”

The mention of a “permanent bra” confused a lot of people watching Ari explain her surgeries. One fan commented, “imagine never having the joy of taking your bra off after a long day.”

Contrary to how it sounds, the permanent “bra” procedure it not a literal bra under the skin, but a silicon cup, glued to the rib (if that sounds any better???) and is usually used as a corrective procedure, according to plastic surgeon Dr. Farhadi, in a recent Marie Claire article.

Ari is still recovering, but this is what her breasts looked like before surgery.

Ari makes most of her coins by being an influencer online. She’s been in many hair, lash and clothing campaigns, so we understand her wanting to look her ‘best’.

Do you think Ari’s surgery will be worth it?