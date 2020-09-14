Ball-i-tics: NFL Puts On Social Justice Song-And-Dance, Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Hypocrisy, Players Unify To Support #BlackLivesMatter, #FFFFF Fans Deflated

Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season got off to a very political start as we all expected. There were demonstrations on every single field. Players kneeling, Black power fists in the air, arms locked, white players kneeling with their arms around Black players, Alicia Keys sang “Lift Every Voice And Sing”, we didn’t know if it was kickoff or Kwanzaa.

We salute all the players who made it known where they stand (or kneel as it were) in the fight for freedom but they could have backed Kaep up a LOT sooner instead of letting him take the ultimate L but we digress.

As far as the NFL is concerned, they must think we’re stupid. In fact, we KNOW they think we’re stupid because this dog-and-pony show they put on in an effort to change people’s minds about their stance on protest is disingenuous at best. Nothing has changed in the hearts nor minds of a single NFL owner since Kaep took a knee 4 years ago and was subsequently blackballed. Only thing different is the combustible public sentiment that they have been forced to kowtow to. We don’t believe them, they need more people.

We don’t always hear Kaep speak but he couldn’t abide by the blatant hypocrisy.

While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league. https://t.co/KQXTaOCcnU — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2020

Moreover, white fans and sunken Black fans b!tc#ed, complained, bemoaned, and whined like some lil hoes about the presence of #BlackLivesMatter and the phrase “End Racism” painted in every endzone.

Their triggered responses to Black folks asking for fairness is telling.