Preciousness: Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter ‘Elizabet Gianna Gasol’ In Honor Of Kobe Bryant’s Late Daughter GiGi

This year has been one of the worst in recent memory filled with more tragic losses than we can count. One loss that still doesn’t seem real is the passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant. They both lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California at the top of the year. Since then, many NBA players have paid tribute to them both on and off the court. Now, according to reports from TMZ, Kobe’s close friend and former teammate Pau Gasol paid tribute to his fallen friend in the most precious way possible.

Kobe Bryant’s former teammate, Pau Gasol, just paid perhaps the greatest tribute to him and his late daughter, Gianna Bryant, by bestowing her name onto his own flesh and blood.

The former Laker announced the birth of his and his wife’s first child — a girl that they’ve named after Gigi. He also made sure to reference what Kobe has become known as in the wake of his death … an awesome girl dad.

Elisabet Gianna Gasol is a gorgeous name with one of the most heartfelt meanings possible. Every single day, Pau continues to make Kobe proud, especially attaching a small piece of him to the start of his #GirlDad journey.