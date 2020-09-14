RHOA Beef Back On: Kenya & Porsha Trade Activist ‘Storyline’ Shade—‘Be Real On And Off Camera’

While Porsha Williams continues her activism, she’s continuing to catch flack, this time from a fellow ATL housewife.

As previously reported Porsha’s been on the frontlines in Louisville, Kentucky alongside Freedom United and Yandy Smith actively protesting for Breonna Taylor. Porsha was arrested TWICE during the protests, once while protesting on the lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron and most recently while “blocking several intersections” during a planned BreonnaCon demonstration.

Unfortunately, she’ still being hit with “clout chasing” claims from people adamant that she’s protesting solely to have a Real Housewives of Atlanta storyline.

Over the weekend, a troll commented under an Instagram pic of Porsha; “Porsha is clout chasing. This girl is doing all this for show. Glad it is positive but trust it is for show.” The troll also brought up that early RHOA moment when Porsha was confused about the Underground Railroad, the troll noted that she “didn’t even know what the Underground Railroad was but now she’s a civil rights leader.”

The comment was seemingly emphasized by Porsha’s #RHOA costar Kenya Moore who put the side-eye emoji next to the disparaging comment.

That CLEARLY pissed Porsha off because she called out Kenya directly for being unsupportive and said she should be ashamed.

“You should be ashamed of yourself trying to bring attention to this disgusting troll! You actually felt compelled to respond to this lie? You want people to pay attention to this mess? Shame on you. You knew people and blogs would follow this. You should be supporting me as a fellow Black woman trying to change this world and instead you’re the least supportive person ever! If you’re going to spend time bringing awareness to anything, try something positive in life.”

Kenya then clapped back and asserted that Porsha was being dramatic. She also claimed that Eva Marcille was the “real activist”, not Porsha, and said behind the scenes that Porsha threatened Eva and Kandi Burruss.

“Over [side-eyes emoji], really?” said Kenya. “I support you and I support the movement and will follow REAL leaders, not storylines. Real change starts with you. So be REAL on and of camera. “REAL change starts with YOU. Let’s be REAL apologetic to Eva Marcille who has been a REAL activist before she ever heard of you. Let’s be REAL that you said [you] would beat her a** after BLM and Kandi behind her back with #thegirloverthere after she privately shared big change [at] Bravo for us ALL.”

What…in…the…wold????

It’s unfortunate to see these two going down the wrong road again. At the beginning of #RHOA season 12, the two were cordial enough to have playdates with their daughters after being pregnant at the same time.

At the end of the season, however, things soured and at the RHOA Reunion Porsha tried to “expose” Kenya for sending her a shady text message about Cynthia Bailey. The text showed Kenya venting to Porsha about Cynthia’s friendship with Eva but Cynthia was unfazed by it.

Kenya then said Porsha’s receipts were “fake.”

So #PorshathePawn lied! She said I was “coming for @CynthiaBailey10 “ and I was going to “take her out” “I’m sick of her” again who is the liar now? #fakefriend #fakereceipts #RHOA — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) May 18, 2020

Messy, messy, messy.

It’s safe to say we’ll be seeing these two beefing on #RHOA season 13—will YOU be watching???