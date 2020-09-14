Desus & Mero: Kamala Harris Talks Police Reform, Her Past As A Prosecutor & More [Video]

After a couple weeks off the air, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero were finally back on our TV screens on Sunday night. For the momentous occasion, it’s only right the duo bring in a big name guest, which is exactly why they interviewed none other than Kamala Harris.

Following in the footsteps of her running mate Joe Biden, who came on the show back in April, the Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee finally made her way onto a zoom call with Desus & Mero. During their nearly 20-minute conversation, Harris talks about all of the ways her life has changed since her selection, her thoughts on how Trump has handled the coronavirus, his recorded interviews with Bob Woodward that are shaking the nation, the need for criminal justice reform, her plans for post-high school education, and the legacy of Chadwick Boseman.

Check out the extended cut of the interview down below to see everything Kamala Harris talks about with Desus and Mero. While the conversation touches on a lot of serious topics, you already know these two can’t go long without cracking some jokes, so this is an interview with the Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee like you’ve never seen before.