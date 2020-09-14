Football Family Fun: Ciara And Her Sporty Seeds Root For Russell Wilson On Game Day

Ciara and her kids Sienna, 3, Future, 6, and newborn Win were in the spirit for some football Sunday. The singer shared a photo of her Seattle Seahawks quarterback hubby Russell Wilson and dedicated a sweet message to him as he headed into his season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Season 9. So proud of you babe @DangeRussWilson!” Ciara captioned the photo, continuing “Hardest working man I know. Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me! Best 2 Ever do it! #3 The Best is Ahead! Let’s Go @Seahawks! Let’s Go! #GameDay 💙💙💙💚💚💚”

Nine seasons is pretty incredible. The singer also shared a cute boomerang with Ciara and all three kiddos dressed in football jerseys bearing Wilson’s #3.

So cute right? Well if you think that’s precious, wait til you get a good up close look at Win.

Baby Win gave the camera a wink. He really is a carbon copy of his dad. How stinking cute is he in that outfit too? Did y’all peep how the football ‘fit even has padding in it?

So cute and wholesome. Speaking of Wilson family wholesomeness… Ciara recently shared some new family photos.

Hit the flip to check them out…