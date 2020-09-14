RHOP Ashley Darby Admits She Sniffs Her Hubby’s Undies Amid Rumors He Was Caught Creepin’

During Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Potomac, the ladies spoke with Ashely about the latest scandal surrounding her hubby Michael Darby.

As previously reported Ashley’s castmate Candiace Dillard received a text alleging that Ashley’s husband Michael Darby was partying with “several strippers” and allegedly said he had a “boyfriend and a wife.”

Candiace enlisted Ashley’s good girlfriend Gizelle Bryant to deliver the news and Ashley was caught off guard. “As far as I know, everything is well… that’s why I’m shocked,” said Ashley. She admitted however that it wasn’t the first time that Michael visited a strip club and she takes desperate measures to make sure he’s not cheating.

Mrs. Darby receives some news about her husband, courtesy of Gizelle and Candiace TONIGHT on #RHOP! pic.twitter.com/0pbC8WRdU7 — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 13, 2020

“I don’t just ask questions, I read emails, text messages, I sniff underwear, everything,” said Ashley when asked if she questions her hubby. “One time, he did come home, smelling like perfume. I was upset and he was like, ‘I’m sorry I was at the strip club.’ I was pregnant and I was very sensitive. [I said] ‘Please don’t do that again’ and he stopped going to strip clubs.”

Wow.

Ashley later confronted her husband about the rumors and Ashley said her hubby did “something he regrets” but didn’t expound on it.

“When I got home from Monique’s lake house, Michael and I talked about the issue that Candiace brought up, and he told me he was at the strip club and this woman kept touching him,” said Ashley.

“[He] feels bad,” she added before nothing that they slept in separate bedrooms after having their talk.

“Michael slept in the baby’s room and I slept in the bedroom,” she shared.

Later, pictures surfaced of him in a hotel room wearing only his underwear.

Next episode viewers will see Ashley speak to her hubby further about the rumors and see him confess; “We ended up going back to a hotel.”

Despite all this drama, Ashley recently revealed that she and Michael are expecting their second child together.

“Dean has an announcement to make… Baby D2 arriving February 2021,” wrote Ashley on Instagram. “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement.”

What do YOU think Michael Darby will confess to doing in that hotel room???