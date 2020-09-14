Get Well: Natalie Nunn Hospitalized, Tests Positive For COVID-19
I thought I was coughing and having as asthma attack the last 4 days due to the smoke outside in Northern California from all the fires …. well unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid 19! Please keep me and my family in your prayers as this is such a scary time for myself and my family!
Miss Natalie Nunn didn’t specify how long her hospital stay might be in the video she shared, but we hope she recovers fast.
In related news, last year Natalie and her husband split after allegations of Natalie cheating with two British reality stars surfaced, but that all seems to be water under the bridge as the couple seems to be back living together and being intimate.
Nunn gained widespread fame after appearing as the loudmouth HBIC on Oxygen’s “Bad Girls Club” in 2009. Now it seems as though the “Bad Girl” has traded in her boisterous antics for the quiet mom life.
The reality TV star is still active however as a social media influencer and model with a massive following of over 1 million fans.
Her Instagram strikes a balance between sexy photoshoots as well as cute family photos and videos of her 3-year-old daughter Journey whom she shares with former football player Jacob Payne.
In an interview with Rolling Out in 2017, Natalie talked about why she has calmed down over the years:
“I always thought people wanted to see the craziness and people wanted to see the drama … a train wreck show.
Nunn continued:
Ever since I have been married to Jacob, [I realized] the things that really sell are Jacob and Natalie, and now the baby. I get more likes, engagements, and comments. If I share a photo of Jacob and I, the likes are through the roof. I don’t think people are steering away from the train wreck. All of the nonsense that once sold on the shows, people don’t want to see that anymore. They want to see the happy home, the husband and wife, the dad being a dad.”
Get well soon, Natalie!
