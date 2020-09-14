Get Well: Natalie Nunn Hospitalized, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Send a prayer up for reality television star Natalie Nunn who is under the care of doctors currently after testing positive for COVID-19. Just hours ago, Nunn revealed to fans she had been experiencing a bad cough, which she attributed to having asthma and to the smoke outside of California caused by brush fires, however, she was wrong.

I thought I was coughing and having as asthma attack the last 4 days due to the smoke outside in Northern California from all the fires …. well unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid 19! Please keep me and my family in your prayers as this is such a scary time for myself and my family!

Miss Natalie Nunn didn’t specify how long her hospital stay might be in the video she shared, but we hope she recovers fast.

In related news, last year Natalie and her husband split after allegations of Natalie cheating with two British reality stars surfaced, but that all seems to be water under the bridge as the couple seems to be back living together and being intimate.

Nunn gained widespread fame after appearing as the loudmouth HBIC on Oxygen’s “Bad Girls Club” in 2009. Now it seems as though the “Bad Girl” has traded in her boisterous antics for the quiet mom life.

The reality TV star is still active however as a social media influencer and model with a massive following of over 1 million fans.

Her Instagram strikes a balance between sexy photoshoots as well as cute family photos and videos of her 3-year-old daughter Journey whom she shares with former football player Jacob Payne.

In an interview with Rolling Out in 2017, Natalie talked about why she has calmed down over the years:

“I always thought people wanted to see the craziness and people wanted to see the drama … a train wreck show.

Nunn continued: