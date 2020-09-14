Be Who You Are, Bruh: Andrew Gillum Reveals That He Identifies As Bisexual For First Time To Tamron Hall, Wife R. Jai Supports Him “Sexuality Is On A Spectrum”

The week or so that has been leading up to this Tamron Hall interview with Andrew Gillum has been filled with tension. From the moment that we first reported on the exclusive sit-down, y’all have been on our Twitter mentions talking about what Andrew would say, what his wife would say, and so on. Welp, the wait is finally over because The Tamron Hall Show season 2 has premiered and the interview is currently making its way around Al Gore’s internet.

“I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual. And that is something I have never shared publicly before.”

Gillum’s wife, R. Jai Gillum, stood by her man and his sexual identification with the following statement:

“So many people just don’t understand bisexuality. Bisexuality is just something different. I just believe that love and sexuality exist on a spectrum. All I care about is what’s between us and what agreement we make.”

Sounds like the Gillum’s laid it bare for everyone to see and yet-and-still it’s really none of our business. Tamron Hall discussed the interview in her aftershow where she gave her reaction to all the things Andrew and R. Jai said during what must have been a somewhat painful production. Peep the video below.

This is one helluva way to start a new season. If somehow Tamron Hall didn’t have your attention before, then she should certainly have it now.