Florida Pastor Murders Estranged First Lady After Sharing THIS Chilling Message

There’s a shocking story surfacing involving the murder of a Florida First Lady and her estranged husband’s arrest for her death.

Orlando police recently arrested Sylvester Ofori, 35, leader of the Floodgates of Heaven International Ministries for the murder of his estranged wife Barbara Tommey, 27. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Pastor Ofori shot Barbara “several times” at her job before she was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center shortly afterward.

Ofori, 35, was taken into custody at his apartment last Tuesday evening and is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

UPDATE: Detectives have arrested Sylvester Ofori, 35, in the murder of his 27-year-old wife on September 8. She was shot outside the Navy Federal Credit Union branch where she worked. pic.twitter.com/F1u4GsrjKH — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 9, 2020

Just one day prior to the shooting, the Pastor posted a chilling Facebook message that may have alluded to his violent plans.

“One thing ppl gotta understand about extremely kind, nice, loving people is that their other side is just as EXTREME,” reads a meme on the Pastor’s page.

Not only that, but Barbara Tommey’s sister shared a video with detectives of Ofori threatening to kill Tommey while wearing the same shirt he wore when he shot and killed her, reports The Orlando Sentinel. The video has since surfaced on social media and in it, a man who appears to be Ofori is seen fighting with another man, believed to be Barbara Tommey’s brother.

Orlando police confirmed that the couple, who wed in September 2015, was living separately ahead of a divorce but did not release a motive or say whether there was a history of domestic violence. They plan to release their full findings after an active investigation.

“The background story and previous dealings with them, be it through our calls for service should there have been any or any previous incidents between them will be identified at a later time,” Detective Matthew Rogers said according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Floodgates Heaven International described Pastor Ofori who is of Ghanian descent as a “powerful internationally known prophet of the Most High God.”

“Prophet Ofori believes that Jesus Christ is still able to heal the sick and raise the dead because Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Furthermore, this mighty man of God has also been gifted to interpret dreams by the power of the Holy Ghost. “

The story is making international headlines and GhanaWeb has spoken with the Pastor’s “spiritual father” who thinks the murder was the result of “witchcraft” put on the Pastor.

“I repeat, something is haunting the gentleman. Whatever has happened is pure witchcraft; it is a calculated witchcraft attack on him.”

Witchcraft. Sure.

You can listen to the interview below.