Bag Secured: Jonathan Majors Joins Marvel Cinematic Universe As Kang The Conquer

Jonathan Majors has been putting in work all summer with breakout performances in Da 5 Bloods alongside Chadwick Boseman and HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

With a majority of the world–especially the United States–stuck in the house, content consumption is at an all-time high. Lovecraft Country has dominated social media with the show getting the full think piece treatment on social media every week, which is essentially the same as going viral. Now, according to Deadline, Majors has just secured a life-changing role every actor wants.

After a star-making turn in HBO’s hit series Lovecraft Country, Jonathan Majors is now ready to make his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way. Majors has been tapped for one of the lead roles in the next Ant-Man movie opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily. The studio had no comment, but sources close to the project say he is likely to play the super-villain Kang the Conquer. Sources add that like with so many new characters in the MCU, there could be a twist with how the character is featured in future films, but as of now he is likely to be one of the main villains in the next installment in the franchise.

In the comics, Kang wasn’t a one and done villain and gave the Avengers trouble time and time again just like Thanos. This could end up being a multi-franchise role for Majors.

Prior to all of his current buzz, Majors first appeared in the film The Last Black Man In San Francisco, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. He received wide praise for the role of “Mont” in the film and was even nominated for a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Actor and a Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male.