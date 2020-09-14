LovecraftCountry: After What We Watched Yesterday The Trailer For Episode 6 “Meet Me in Daegu” Is A Must-See! [Video]

Lovecraft Country continues to set the bar even higher for what we can expect from the remainder of the season. At this point we can’t even begin to imagine what the season finale will look like but we pray to sci-fi-horror Jesus that it’s an hour long. We deserve.

Last night’s episode might just be the best one of the series so far. It’s definitely in contention with episode 3 “Holy Ghost” where Jurnee Smollett unleashed the power of 10,000 ancestors with her A-1 performance. That said, “Strange Case” is another level of intensity with layer-upon-layer of nuance and commentary about race, gender roles, and freedom. We’re legit gonna watch it at least 3 more times before the end of the week. Hats off to Wunmi Mosaku, she better get nominated for somebody’s golden statue. Period.

Next week’s episode looks to not only continue the frenetic pace of the show but also add another layer of depth as we see Atticus back in Korea (?) with a former lover. One who he might have been talking to at the end of episode 5…

We love this show if can’t already tell and we highly suggest you get into it if you haven’t already. If you have, then proceed to the trailer for episode 6 “Meet Me in Daegu” below.