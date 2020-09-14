Dis Tew Much: Funniest, Wildest & Craziest Tweets From The Latest “Lovecraft Country” Episode

So…

Uh.

Last night’s episode of “Lovecraft Country” was…well, it was something–a very gory and glittery something that we can’t stop thinking about.

At this point, you’re either in or out of the bizarro universe where we find ourselves caught in the middle of a dark sorcery standoff between Atticus/Leti and William/Christina who continued their devious plot against the couple by seducing Leti’s half-sister, Ruby Baptiste.

You may remember last week’s not-very-subtle tease of Ruby wanting an easier life that manifested in her transformation into a white woman after a wild tryst with William.

But, like everything in this twisted series, magic comes with a cost that Ruby grapples with as a white woman who’s able to live uninterrupted without enduring any racism. The catch? She sheds her white skin when her time’s up in a gory transformation you probably shouldn’t watch while eating.

In one scene, she finds herself debilitated in her southside Chicago neighborhood as a white woman who’s protected by police just for being, well, a white woman.

While Ruby is deeply conflicted about her transformation, she enjoys the privileges of whiteness that allow her to work in a fancy clothing store where she learns just how messed up white people are while attempting to connect with the only Black employee in the store.

There’s so much to unpack from this episode including Ruby’s involuntary involvement in Atticus and Leti’s battle with William/Christina who task Ruby with planting a mysterious stone in the police chief’s desk.

Yep, the same police chief who was sniffing around Leti’s haunted mansion with a claim to the Sons Of Adam throne that puts him at odds at William/Christina.

At one point, we can see his torso that looks like different parts from different people stitched together in a truly shocking moment that set the tone for us learning that WIlliam and Christina are actually the SAME PERSON.

Whew, it’s A LOT that you might have to sit with for a good while before moving to Ep 6 that’s sure to be another enjoyable DOOZY..

What did you think about Episode 5? Wayyyyyy too weird and gory or the best episode thus far? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest, wildest and craziest reactions to the episode on the flip.