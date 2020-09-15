Watch Skai Jackson, Nelly & Jeannie Mai Make Their ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Debut [Video]

On Monday night, Dancing With the Stars returned for Season 29–and the show’s got a lot of new faces and some big changes in the mix.

As announced prior to the show’s premiere, Tyra Banks has taken over hosting duties, Derek Hough is behind the judges’ table, and of course, a whole new cast of contestants hit the dance floor for the two-hour event. This also marks the first season since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, which means fans saw a whole new ballroom and production that’s completely focused on safety. Like longtime judge, Len Goodman, who will not be in the studio at all this season since he’s currently in London amid the pandemic. He’ll be joining remotely.

For the celebs, we got to see a whole new crop of talent take the stage like Catfish’s Nev Shulman, The Real’s Jeannie Mai and Chrishell Stause. Some of the stars surprised fans with their talent…and others haven’t quite gotten the hang of it yet.

One person who absolutely shut it down was Skai Jackson, wowing the crowd with her Tango.

Jeannie Mai did what needed to be done with her Salsa, rocking a bright neon ensemble that matches her personality perfectly.

Nelly got his hips moving during his first Salsa, sporting a huge smile on his face throughout the entire number.

And Charles Oakley got down to “In Da Club” for his first try.

Check out more dances from the season premiere of Dancing With The Stars down below: