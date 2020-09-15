They Call Me Dad: Anthony Hamilton Connects With His Children Through Music [VIDEO]

The day has finally arrived! A few weeks back we told you that OWN would be airing a special one-hour program, “OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad” on September 15th, so now we’re only a few hours away from watching this very special show. Some of our favorite dads are featured: Kirk Franklin,T.D. Jakes, D-Nice, Malcolm Jenkins and Anthony Hamilton. We’ve even got a sneak peek for you guys with Anthony and his three sons. Check it out below:

“OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad” is an inspirational one-hour special that celebrates Black Fatherhood and the special bond dads have with their children, giving viewers exclusive access to a group of famous black fathers away from the spotlight and doing the most admirable thing imaginable – being a loving dad. Through a series of deeply personal profiles, the special follows five celebrity Black fathers from diverse backgrounds, in their homes and unguarded, as they showcase the joys, fears, and fulfillment that being a dad brings while also shifting the narratives for a more accurate representation of Black fatherhood. From braiding hair to coaching sports teams to difficult conversations about how to deal with law enforcement, viewers will get to see parenthood from a father’s perspective. The special will feature the renowned spiritual leader and author Bishop T.D. Jakes; two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins, DJ and social media phenom, D-Nice, Grammy Award-winning recording artist Anthony Hamilton and Grammy Award-winning gospel recording artist Kirk Franklin, as they each showcase their unique parenting styles and explore the different roles that a father plays in his childrens’ lives as they grow up from hero and mentor to provider and protector. Additional guests include Meagan Good, Laila Ali and Sarah Jakes Roberts.

“OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad” airs tonight at 9PM EST on OWN. Will you be watching?