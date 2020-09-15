Preciousness: Malika Haqq’s Son Ace Is 6-Months-Old And He’s O.T.’s Spitting Image!

Ace is a Burberry baby!!! Malika Haqq shared photos of her and OT Genasis’ son Ace, who is now six-months-old. Time flies right? The photos are so adorable, but it’s completely unmistakable whose genes took over. That baby looks like his daddy spit him out — as the aunties LOVE to say. Don’t you agree?

Only the finest designer labels for Ace Flores. Peep his Givenchy drip in a picture Malika posted two weeks ago.

So cute — and again, his expression has him looking like his Daddy’s twin.

Matching Mommy in Fendi…

He’s so adorable. Can’t get enough of that cocoa.

All Fendi everythang! That stroller is Niiiiice. But how cute are the ears on the onesie?

Burberry, Givenchy, Fendi, Gucci … Malika spent a mint on baby fits.

Ace’s Gucci outfit is cute, but Malika went all out with the head to toe Gucci, right down to the socks and slides.

Malika doesn’t miss an opportunity to give us little matching details. She had to throw that foot up there so you can see his hat matches her slides. We get it — one of the most things about having a mini is matching with them.

OT hasn’t posted Ace in about three months, but we’re not criticizing — some folks like to be more private with their kids. What’s your approach when it comes to sharing photos of your tots on social media?