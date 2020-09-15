Say It Ain’t So: ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Accused Of Soliciting Sex From Minors, Issues Statement

An uber popular star from a Netflix docuseries about the Navarro cheer team is facing some seriously shocking allegations.

Jerry Harris, 21, of “Cheer” fame, is under investigation by the FBI amid claims that he “solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors,” reports USA TODAY.

14-year-old twin brother cheerleaders have come forward to allege that Jerry harassed them both online and in-person at cheer competitions when they were 13 years old and when he was 19. The twins and their mother Kristen spoke with USA TODAY in August and provided screenshots from five text and social media conversations between the boys and accounts allegedly belonging to Jery. In them, the publication says he sent explicit requests for nudes and/or sex.

In one, a Snapchat account allegedly belonging to the cheerleader responded to a video of one of the twins stretching his leg above his head. “Do it naked and take a video and show me,” says a message from the account.

Jerry and his reps have since responded to the claims and they’re “categorially disputing” them.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” a spokesperson for Harris said in a statement to Us Weekly amid the scandal. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

The alleged victims and their mom filed a lawsuit Monday in Texas against Jerry and various cheer brands he’s affiliated with. The suit claims that Harris is guilty of sexual misconduct and the cheer organizations were negligent and failed to protect the boys from abuse. The lawsuit also claims Harris sexually exploited others in the cheer community.

Wow.

What do YOU think about the Jerry Harris allegations???