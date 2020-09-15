Have Some Balls: Clippers Vs. Nuggets Tonight In Game 7 Of The Western Conference Semifinals, Who You Got?

They called them the sweetest two words in sports. Game seven. Tonight, the much-hyped Los Angeles Clippers are going to fight for their bubble lives against a Denver Nuggets team that has been battle-tested over and over and over again in big game 7s. Not only have the Nuggets knocked off the Utah Jazz in a game 7 last round, but they have also played four consecutive playoff game 7s going back to last year. They won’t be scared and they have all the confidence in the world after terrorizing Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers since game 2 of this series.

Kawhi Leonard became a household name after taking the Toronto Raptors to the promised land last season with an NBA championship but last year playoffs are over and a new challenged is facing him. Last season, the Raptors had competent role players who were able to do their jobs at a high level CONSISTENTLY, night in and night out. The 2020 Clippers are not that. Sure, they have current Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell and former 3-time SMOY “Lemon Pepper Lou” Williams along with several other capable ballers to assist Kawhi. But Kawhi didn’t come to L.A. to eat no damn lemon pepper with Lou, he came to play with Paul George. A man who has shown us several times throughout his career that he can be an elite scorer and defender. But Paul goes small when it’s REALLY time to ball. Batman Kawhi can’t live or die hoping that he has Robin by his side.

We have no idea what’s going to happen tonight when the game begins at 9pm, but we DO know that if the Clippers don’t win this game…

Has everybody had their slander machines serviced? Because when the Clippers lose tonight you're gonna want it well-oiled and running on all cylinders. — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) September 15, 2020

Godspeed. Who you got tonight????