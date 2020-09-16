Yeehaw Agenda: Lil Nas X Is Releasing A Children’s Book Called ‘C Is for Country’

Lil Nas X is expanding his empire.

The “Old Town Road” singer announced this week that he will be releasing a children’s book at the top of next year. Titled C Is for Country, Lil Nas X will be continuing on in his journey to push the yeehaw agenda forward, making sure kids learn their ABC’s early and in an entertaining way.

“I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon!” he said in his announcement. “I can’t wait to share it with you all.” He went on to share a preorder link for fans while also announcing that the book will be available on January 5, 2021. He also revealed the cover of the book, which features Nas X in his signature all-pink outfit, holding a guitar while atop a horse in true “C Is For Country” fashion.

i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO — nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020

According to reports from Variety, the plot will revolve around Lil Nas X and his steed, Panini. The book will teach children their ABC’s by lining up each letter with a country-themed object.

“A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start!,” says an excerpt from the book’s website. “B is for boots—whether they’re big or small, short or tall. And C is for country.”

The announcement of the book also adds that “surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find,” which is a great way to fans without kids to purchase the book anyway.