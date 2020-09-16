Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato & More Celebs Are Freezing Their Instagram & Facebook Accounts To Stop Hate Speech And Misinformation

Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Leonardo DiCaprio and more celebrities are joining the #StopHateForProfit campaign, which will have the stars suspending their Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

“I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation—created by groups to sow division and split America apart—only to take steps after people are killed,” Kim K wrote and posted to both of her platforms. “Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy.”

Kim went on to let her fans know that she’ll “freeze” her Instagram and Facebook accounts on September 16 and encouraged others to also do the same.

Kim references Facebook only taking action “after people are killed,” which seems to point to the fact that the company didn’t remove a militia group’s confrontational message to arm themselves during political unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin after police shot Jacob Blake. Mark Zuckerberg later admitted that Facebook “made an operational mistake” in failing to remove the “Kenosha Guard” group from the platform.

Other celebrities who have joined the campaign include Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell, and Rosario Dawson.