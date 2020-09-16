AbolishICE: Watch Black Whistleblower Dawn Wooten Recount Incidents Of Migrant Women Being Forced To Have Hysterectomies [Video]

Last night on All In with Chris Hayes on MSNBC, a Black woman named Dawn Wooten blew the whistle on ICE and the federal government as it is being run by 53% of white women’s president. We know Amerikkka is down to do some evil s#!t but this is definitely one of their most heinous acts.

Wooten, a nurse at an ICE detention center in Georgia, alleges that Irwin County Detention Center is not only denying women proper medical treatment, they are also performing hysterectomies on these women without their consent.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following message in reaction to Wooten’s charges via her official government website:

“If true, the appalling conditions described in the whistleblower complaint – including allegations of mass hysterectomies being performed on vulnerable immigrant women – are a staggering abuse of human rights. This profoundly disturbing situation recalls some of the darkest moments of our nation’s history, from the exploitation of Henrietta Lacks, to the horror of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, to the forced sterilizations of Black women that Fannie Lou Hamer and so many others underwent and fought. “The DHS Inspector General must immediately investigate the allegations detailed in this complaint. Congress and the American people need to know why and under what conditions so many women, reportedly without their informed consent, were pushed to undergo this extremely invasive and life-altering procedure.

According to The Washington Post, Wooten filed an official complaint with the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General.

ICE officials on Tuesday promised to cooperate with an investigation, but denied that widespread hysterectomies were performed at Iwrin. According to ICE, just two such procedures have been performed on detainees there since 2018.

This is a sick, sad country.