Upset On: Sources Say Offset Was Caught Creepin’ On Cardi Again Ahead Of Split

As we await more details about Cardi B filing for divorce from Offset, rumors are flying about what could’ve caused their split. As previously reported Cardi filed for a divorce noting that they’re currently separated with no hope of reconciliation. She also amended her divorce docs to note that she’s not seeking child support for their 2-year-old daughter Kulture and wants Offset to have joint support as they co-parent their baby girl. Additionally, TMZ reports that she does not want their divorce to be contentious and instead “reiterates her desire for an amicable resolution.”

Now, sources are scrambling to publications with allegations about what caused the couple’s split.

A source told PEOPLE that it’s exactly what everyone’s suspecting; Offset was caught cheating again, allegedly. According to their source, Cardi tried to stick around for the sake of their baby girl but “Offset didn’t stop cheating”, and “Cardi could no longer tolerate that kind of treatment.”

“Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby,” a source told the outlet. “She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”

Meanwhile E! News spoke with a source who expressed similar sentiments and added that Cardi grew fed up with multiple women coming forward with cheating claims about her husband.

Cardi does not trust Offset,” E!’s source said. “She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again.” “He has been pleading with her that he hasn’t, but many girls have come forward with claims. She had enough and decided to file,” the source continued. “[Cardi] wants to be a good example for her daughter and women out there.”

Still, the source told E! that the split shocked family and friends.

The split wasn’t expected from people around them. “The divorce is very shocking to everyone around them,” E!’s source said, adding, “they have been living together, parenting Kulture and seemed to be doing fine from an outsider’s perspective.”

So far Offset and Cardi are remaining mum on social media about their split. The Migos rapper posted “I miss my granny” on Tuesday after news broke of their breakup.