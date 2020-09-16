Isn’t It Ironic: Tamar’s Former Fiance Claims He’s Cordial With Vince In Exclusive Footage From “Tamar Braxton, Get Ya Life” [VIDEO]

The red flags were there! Earlier this week Tamar Braxton’s former fiance David Adefeso made headlines after her ex-husband Vincent Herbert put him on blast with old text messages, making it clear that he would never take his side over Tamar’s. In the upcoming episode of “Tamar Braxton Get Ya Life” we’ll get a chance to see Tamar and David’s awkward interactions as she attempted to get him to try and join her in her journey to manifest a better life. He’s cold, stiff and almost accusatory as they discuss the dream work that Tamar is going through as part of her therapy. Viewers also get to see Tamar trying her best to bring David together peacefully with ex-husband Vince. David seems to foreshadow the issues that just hit the headlines by claiming he and Vince are getting along…

Check out the exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode below:

Did you catch the part at the end where David claims he and Vince are “actually” in a good place?

Yeah… Seems like their issues go way back. It’s crazy how having cameras constantly rolling can catch something like that.

Here’s more about the episode that airs tomorrow night:

On Thursday, September 17th at 9:00 pm ET/CT, Tamar’s journey to turn her life around blows up when her ex-husband Vince Herbert comes between her and David. Tamar faces her fears in a recording session with J. White, and cameras continue rolling when Tamar explodes over issues with production.

Sounds explosive.

TAMAR BRAXTON: GET YA LIFE! airs Thursday, September 17th at 9:00 pm ET/CT on WeTV! Will you be watching?