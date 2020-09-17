Your Weekly Helping Of QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram

Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats that got us through a messy week dominated by Cardi filing for divorce from Offset, Patti & Gladys soothing our weary souls on Verzuz, Ghost’s funeral on “Power Book II,” “Lovecraft Country” swerving into HellNawlville, K. Michelle revealing she was almost “Mercedes” on “P-Valley,” and anti-maskers making everything worse and the end of common sense in society.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with stunning Haitian fitness model/”WAGS Miami” star Hencha Voigt setting the tone with her decadent deliciousness.

At this point, 6 months into quarantine, everyone’s struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses (Telfar!), donating to social justice movements, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream on Netflix/Hulu/HBO Max or fighting against the destruction of the post office in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

This week’s compilation also features melanin-kissed beauty Kayla Nicole, Rap’s baddest baddie Saweetie doing what she does, and beloved Yam Goddess Jordyn Woods who shut down plastic surgery rumors in her gorgeous HelloBeautiful spread.

“I think it’s hilarious when we go out to Nobu and then a headline is ‘Jordyn Woods and her mom debut their matching new butt implants. If you look at my grandma, if you look at my aunt, this a** is genetic,” Jordyn said in the refreshingly honest interview.

We also caught up with Detroit’s baddest Doll, Queen Lori and OnlyFans cash-magnet Rubi Rose so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy even MORE quaranTIDDAY meats and treats on the flip.