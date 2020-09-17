André 3000 Recalls Near-Fatal Car Crash & Reveals The Last Song He Wants To Hear Before He Dies

André 3000’s legacy was almost cut short way before he had the opportunity to bless millions of people around the world with his work.

According to reports from HipHopDX, Dré recalls being involved in a nearly fatal car crash as a child within journalist Mike Ayers’ upcoming book One Last Song.

“When I was younger, me and my friend were in a car accident,” André said. “We were riding with my friend’s mom, but we were so young, we didn’t know what happened until we woke up in the hospital. I didn’t know. I was a kid.” He continued, “Fortunately, we were on this street in Atlanta and it was a non-busy street. And fortunately this guy who had money passed by—and he had one of the first working cell phones. It was like a suitcase. And he was able to call an ambulance. If we didn’t have that cell phone, we would have been out there for a minute — and might have died. Who knows. I don’t know if that’s a near-death experience. But I was definitely lucky.”

So, why did 3K tell this story in the first place? The rapper was trying to explain how much Prince’s song “Sometimes It Snows in April” really meant to him.

The rapper explained that the track personifies how quickly things can change in life. That’s why, for André, “Sometimes It Snows in April” connects to his near-death experience along with the passing of his stepfather and mother. Because of his strong connection to the track, he wants it played at his deathbed when his time comes.