Who’s That Girl? BOSSIP’s Inside Look At Eve’s Upcoming TV One “UNCENSORED” Episode [VIDEO]

This Sunday marks the arrival of another exciting episode of TV One’s original auto-biographical series UNCENSORED. We’re giving you an inside look as part of the weekly digital series, Bossip Uncensored. This week the show’s hosts BOSSIP Editors Janeé Bolden and Danielle Canada go inside the upcoming episode that is all about rapper and actress Eve. Best known for hits like ‘What Ya Want,’ and her Grammy-winning “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” collab with Gwen Stefani, eve has also starred in the ‘Barbershop’ film franchise. Eve was barely out of her teens when she had her first No. 1 album in 1999. By 2002 she had two more hit albums and won a Grammy. Since 2017, Eve has been one of the hosts of the CBS Daytime talk show, The Talk and in 2014 she married Maximillion Cooper, the British multimillionaire founder of the celebrity motor rally Gumball 3000, and now lives with him in London. We talk about all that and more in this week’s “Bossip UNCENSORED” episode.

She’s definitely a trailblazer and we love how unafraid she was to open up about some of the most personal things going on in her life.

Eve’s episode of “UNCENSORED” airs Sunday September 20th at 10/9c on TV One. Will you be watching?

