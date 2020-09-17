Blue Badgering: Michelle Obama’s Brother Craig Robinson Recounts Harrowing Incident With Police Harassment

Michelle Obama’s podcast is a huge hit. To hear her voice on a regular basis is VERY comforting as we all navigate the insanity of the year 2020. Sadly, this inaugural season of the show is coming to an end and the finale has some pretty heavy moments. One of which is the forever First Lady’s brother, Craig Robinson, recounts an incident with police harassment when he was 10-years-old after being taught the police were his friend.

Here’s a bit of the conversation via PEOPLE:

“This guy grabbed my bike and he wouldn’t let it go,” Craig said, recalling that the officers were asking him questions to purposefully trip him up. “I was like, ‘Oh you got this all wrong, this is my bike, don’t worry, this isn’t a stolen bike,’ and he would not believe me.” “I was absolutely heartbroken,” he continued, “And I finally said to him, ‘Listen, you can take me to my house and I will prove to you this is my bike.’ “

Michelle and Craig’s mother Marian also joined the podcast and followed up with her reaction to her son’s story…

“What you did was cancel out a whole lot of things that we had been teaching them,” Marian remembered telling them. “And I think you need to come back here and talk to them and at least admit you made a serious mistake, so that you won’t cancel out everything we’ve been trying to teach our children.”

Those were very different times. We’re almost positive that no Black family is teaching their Black children that “police are your friends”.

The state of the U.S. and race relations during the pandemic has had everyone alarmed, even the former first lady herself.

Back in August, she revealed on her The Michelle Obama Podcast that she was suffering a “low-grade depression” from all the chaos going in the world:

“I’m waking up in the middle of the night because I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness”

Michelle continued:

“I try to make sure I get a workout in, although there have been periods throughout this quarantine, where I just have felt too low.”

She also spoke about the importance of acknowledging those feelings and fears as a way of processing the current state of scary affairs:

“The idea that what this country is going through shouldn’t have any effect on us—that we all should just feel OK all the time—that just doesn’t feel real to me. So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you’re feeling.”

In addition to Michelle’s stellar podcast, the Obama’s have something else they are gearing up to celebrate.

Barack Obama revealed on Thursday that his memoir A Promised Land is set to release on November 17th. The book will detail his time in office and key events and people who shaped his legacy as the 44th president of the U.S. Black excellence at it’s finest.