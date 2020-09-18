RHOP Pettiness: Gizelle Thinks Monique’s Jealous Of Candiace, Calls Altercation ‘Unnecessary’

Gizelle Bryant recently sent some shade a fellow Real Housewife of Potomac’s way. The reality star was a recent guest on the ‘Behind The Velvet Rope’ podcast and was, of course, asked about that upcoming altercation between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

Sunday’s episode will show the Cabernet combat showdown between the two former friends. After the fight Gizelle was seen in the RHOP trailer chastizing Monique for falling into stereotypes about black women; “We have been able to hold ourselves above the stereotype,” said Gizelle. “And in five minutes she took it away.”

Gizelle still clearly feels that way because she told podcast host David Yontef that the entire thing was unnecessary and thinks that Monique lashed out that night out of jealousy. She also denied that the fight was about Candiace inviting alleged “rumor facilitator” Charrisse Jackson Jordan to her engagement party.

“My thoughts are that the altercation had zero to do with Charrisse [Jackson Jordan] and what she was saying and the rumors and all that,” said Gizelle. “To this day, my thoughts are that it was the silliest, most unnecessary, altercation under the sun. I feel like Monique has always had some issue with Candiace, that she’s never kind of expressed, maybe it’s jealousy. I don’t know.”

She added that Monique might be jealous of Candiace who is authentically herself on the show.

“Candiace came around, and love her or hate her, Candiace is Candiace. You know, she’s got a slick mouth. She is annoying, but we like her because she decides to show up in her own skin, with all of her antics. And I think maybe Monique doesn’t like that, I don’t know but the altercation was unfortunate. I was shocked, I was disturbed. I felt like it should have never happened.”

Gizelle also denied that lines were drawn in the sand between castmates.

“I’m team Gizelle,” said the RHOP star. “I’m team what’s important for this show, the group, as individuals. I’ve been here since day one. I don’t want to see this show turn into something that we aren’t. We aren’t women that go around and knock each other upside the head.”

She added that a fight might’ve been necessary if something deeper happened like someone sleeping with someone else’s husband, but this clearly wasn’t the case.

Listen to Gizelle speak on Monique Samuels’ alleged jealousy below.

As previously reported while it sounds like Gizelle’s questioning Monique’s integrity, hers has also been called into question.

Monique previously claimed that Gizelle, Candiace, and a “few other people had a dinner after Andy Cohen’s baby shower to “plot” against her. Allegedly during the sitdown, Gizelle was ring-leading a convo about spreading a nasty rumor that Monique Samuels’ youngest son was not her husband Chris’. Karen Huger later learned about the alleged shady dinner and told Monique, who says she was STUNNED that her friend Candiace didn’t tell her about Gizelle’s alleged plot.

“Apparently, Gizelle says she’s gonna bring this to the reunion and I’m gonna tell people that ‘Chase isn’t Chris’ [son]”, said Monique. Then Candiace spoke up and said; ‘Chase looks just like Chris, no one’s gonna believe that!’” To bring up my child’s name when you now the mess ain’t true? How low down and disgusting is that?! Candiace never came to me with it, she never told until we were about to start filming season 5, Candiace only told me because I asked her about it.”

Gizelle Bryant is a piece of shit.

MONIQUE IS SPILLING EVERYTHING. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/8IEvobXjcF — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) August 12, 2020

Monique also noted that none of that “plot” had anything to do with the fight between her and Candiace. She also noted that while yes, viewers saw her have a sitdown with Gizelle this season, she only did that to “be professional.”

“At the end of the day, you get to a point where you’re fed up. You have to understand that I spent two years [going through this], I have had to be professional and work with these heifers and still show and put a smile on my face. So when y’all sit back and say, ‘Oh you forgave Gizelle for what she did!’ I never forgave anything, she never brought it to me. I never forgave that, I had to be a professional and show up and do my job.”

You can see the Monique VS. Candiace #RHOP Cabernet Combat this Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.