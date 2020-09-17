Is Offset Expecting A Baby With Another Woman?
Nice Try! Cardi’s Camp Shuts Down Claims That Offset’s Expecting Another Baby
Although it’s true that Cardi’s filing for divorce, her team wants to make it abundantly clear that it’s not because of a love child.
As previously reported rumors are running rampant that Cardi, 27, is divorcing Offset, 28, because of cheating throughout their marriage. Sources alleged to various outlets that the Migos rapper cheated again, and “pretty much the entire time” they were together. Now allegations are swirling that Offset not only cheated but fathered a child with another woman.
Social media went wild the story and sided with Cardi for leaving, calling the rapper’s alleged love child a “deal-breaker.”
Not only that, but rumors also swirled that the alleged mistress was Love & Hip Hop star, Summer Bunni. If you can remember, Summer Bunni is the woman who was named in a 2018 Offset cheating scandal when her text messages leaked showing that Offset allegedly wanted a threesome with her and rapper Cuban Doll. According to Summer who admitted to sleeping with the Migos rapper, she “didn’t know how serious his marriage to Cardi was” and she deeply regretted her actions.
She’s also the same woman seen on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood involved in a cheating scandal with A1 Bentley.
Bunni is apparently pregnant and has been posting about carrying twins.
The pregnancy however has nothing to do with Offset, so says Cardi’s camp.
PageSix spoke with reps for Cardi who succinctly shut down the love child rumors calling them “super false.”
“There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to,” the insider said.
The insider also emphasized that Cardi had her legal documents amended after learning they originally requested that she have primary physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.
“She went back to have the petition amended because she wasn’t aware that it read ‘primary custody.’ She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She’s not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable,” the source said.
Offset has yet to comment on the divorce filing but posted on social media; “Grind don’t stop.”
Sure, Jan.
Summer Bunni has alleged that her babies’ father is NFLer Tony Pollard.
What do YOU think about the latest Cardi/Offset divorce update???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.