First Look: Sony Gives First Glimpse At ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Gameplay For The PlayStation 5

Miles Morales has always been a somewhat popular Spider-Man character for Marvel, but when Sony released Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse, it elevated the character to an instant fan favorite. It was the first time we saw Miles go beyond the comic book pages and on the big screen, even if it was animated.

When Sony released its highly anticipated Spider-Man, video game Miles was included, but fans were instantly let down when they couldn’t play the game as Miles in costume. Rumors swirled that Sony would be adding Miles later down the line, but no one could have predicted he would get a stand-alone title for the Playstation 5 launch.

Yesterday, Sony announced the long-awaited Playstation 5 will finally be available for purchase on November 12, just in time for the holiday season. With two price points of $399 and $499, the price stays in line with past releases. Social media instantly went crazy with the news, but Sony went even further by releasing real Playstation 5 gameplay of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The game takes place one year after the original game and we see Miles’ mother running for office. The graphics are intense, colorful, bright and the small peak into the story is sure to please every gamer and even none-gamers. Take a look at the gameplay below.