Pure Comedy: Shaq Recalls His And Charles Barkley’s Moms Breaking Up Their Fight [Video]

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have been feuding with one another for decades now, cracking jokes about each other every single time they get a microphone. It’s all in good fun…maybe…but for someone who has so many different business deals and is constantly appearing on TV to talk about them, you’ve gotta respect Shaq’s commitment to always throwing shade at Charles Barkley somewhere in every interview.

Most recently, O’Neal called into Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. During his interview, the retired baller talks about everything going on inside of the NBA bubble, the playoffs and who he thinks will take home the ring, and getting involved with Michelle Obama’s organization When We All Vote. He also talks about a game against the New York Knicks when he saw Halle Berry in the audience, saying he called a time out to let his teammates know that he needed to shoot the ball so Berry would be impressed by him. He reveals that his mother, along with Charles Barkley’s mother, had to break up a fight between the two of them at one point.

Check out the video below to hear what Shaq has to say: