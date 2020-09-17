It’s A Wrap: NeNe Leakes Confirms Exit From #RHOA Season 13

NeNe Leakes is confirming what’s been suspected; she’s finished with The Real Housewives of Atlanta, possibly for good.

The reality star whose been absent from social media, restored her Instagram account before dropping a YouTube video confirming her departure from the Bravo show.

“I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 13,” said the O.G. while seemingly holding back tears and calling it “not an easy decision.” “I started on the Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket, you could have never told me that I would star ton this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14, years later. It has been hard, I’m just so happy that I can say that I was part of a genre that opened up doors for black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much—reality TV.”

She also thanked her fans, Bravo for “all the memories, laughs and tears” and the Truly Original production company.



As previously reported rumors have been running rampant about NeNe’s future on the forthcoming season. Earlier this summer LoveBScott reported that NeNe was fired from the show but both NeNe and her attorney said it was untrue.

Still, the blogger doubled down on the fired reports and said this season will be her “farewell” to the show especially considering that she plans to file a “discrimination” lawsuit against Bravo and the production team behind RHOA. NeNe and her team have since denied the lawsuit reports.

NeNe previously skipped out on RHOA season 9. It’s unclear if she’ll once again skip this season and make a return, but it sounds a LOT like she’s completely finished with the franchise. NeNe is the last original housewife to film #RHOA, Sheree Whitfield left the show in season 11.

