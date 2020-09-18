We See Each Otha: Andy Cohen Gives NeNe Leakes A Sweetly Shady #RHOA Sendoff

Andy Cohen couldn’t let NeNe Leakes leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta without showing her some love.

As previously reported NeNe Leakes announced her RHOA departure in a YouTube video while thanking fans, Bravo for “all the memories, laughs and tears”, and Truly Original productions.



She’s since received love from Bravo boss Andy Cohen who tributed her time on the #RHOA with a sweetly shady post to the woman who calls him “Buttercup.”

“Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre,” Andy captioned a post sharing personal pictures. “She is a gif and catchphrase machine. In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST. Nene nicknamed me ‘Buttercup’ the first day we met, and still calls me that today.”

He ended with some of NeNe’s shady signature quotes throughout the years including “Bloop, Low Down Monkey With A Wig, and We See Each Othah.”

“Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA,” he continued. I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever. XO, Buttercup. #Bloop #LowDownMonkeyWithAWig #CloseYourLegsToMarriedMen #WeSeeEachOthah #ISaidWhatISaid #TrumpCheck #ByeWig #SoNastyAndSoRude #Buttercup.”

HE SAID WHAT HE SAID.

Bravo also reacted to NeNe’s exit with a statement to PEOPLE. In it, it’s clear that the door is still open for NeNe to return for another season like she did after skipping out on season 9.

“We wish Nene all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again,” the statement concluded.

NeNe’s also received love from fellow Housewives including #RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais who asked NeNe to “help a sista out” on the Beverly Hills franchise. Wouldn’t that be epic?!

Will YOU miss NeNe on RHOA???