For Your Viewing Pleasure: Alicia Keys, Ty Dolla $ign, Lin-Manuel Miranda, And R.E.M. Let Fans Into

You ever wonder how in the hell your favorite artist came up with your favorite song? What were they thinking about when they wrote it? What was the thought process behind using certain instruments or employing a certain melody?

Well, Netflix is launching a new series that will give us common folk a never-before-seen look inside the creative process of A-list artist from the past and the present with detailed explanations of literally every aspect of songwriting and producing. If you’re into music, like, REALLY into music, then this will most likely be your newest binge-watch.

The series is based on the popular podcast by the same name that was created by Hrishikesh Hirway back in 2014. Pretty dope idea and if the execution of the TV series is as good as this trailer looks then we should all be in for something special.

Press play on the video below and check out the trailer for Song Exploder!