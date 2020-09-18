Four-Leaf Losers: The Boston Celtics Choke Away Another Lead And Lose Game 2 To The Miami Heat 106-101

The NBA playoffs have been absolutely riveting this year. Any trepidation about the quality of play in the bubble melted away after the first few games when it became abundantly clear that the players were taking each game very seriously. The Clippers are still under heavy social media fire after the historic collapse of their 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets. If they’re not careful, the slander machine will turn its attention to the Boston Celtics…

Last night, the Celtics lost game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat 106-101. The win puts the Celts up 2-0 in the series. Boston has a supremely talented young team but getting swept in the ECFs is a REALLY bad look.

For the most part, Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Kemba Walker handled their business but the keywords are “most part”. The Celtics have had a bad habit of only playing 65% of each game. At halftime, the score was 60-47 but for the second straight game, the guys in green get Thanos snapped to oblivion in the third quarter. The Miami Heat were relentless on offense and especially on defense as they were lead by Jimmy Butler’s indefatigable effort. We literally watched the Celtics turn to dust flake by flake. It felt…inevitable.

Clearly the Celtics players, Marcus Smart, in particular, were extremely frustrated after a critical loss.

Loud Clanks sounds like a Wu-affiliate group. https://t.co/R4rYA6rgs1 — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) September 18, 2020

Game 3 is tomorrow at 8:30pm. Maybe Boston will figure it out. We’ve seen some pretty incredible turns-of-events during this bubblized playoffs but as of now, the Celtics are in BIG trouble. They got a big game from a virtually-non-existent Kemba Walker and STILL took the L. No surprise that there was cursing and loud clanks…