Knifed Up: Queen Naija Reveals Experimenting With Injectable Lip Filler Went Wrong

Queen Naija is not shy about about keeping it real about her cosmetic procedures, but this last one didn’t turn out so well she reveals. The singer admitted to fans that she tried lip fillers for the first time. Unfortunately for Queen, who hasn’t shown her face since getting her lips bigger, the filler in her lips didn’t turn out as pretty as she may have imagined.

“Man my dumb self decided to get fillers on my lips yesterday”, Queen wrote on twitter. The mother says she booked the appointment “for fun.” and now it looks like a “family of Wasps attacked” her lips.

man my dumb self decided to get fillers on my lips yesterday “for fun” and now I look like a family of Wasps attacked my lips 🥺 I ain’t doing that no more — QUEEN NAIJA ✨ (@queennaija) September 17, 2020

Fortunately, Queen can get the procedure reversed, like Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle, who had her lip filler removed. Last year, Queen went under the knife for a more permanent cosmetic procedure, a Brazilian butt lift. In a vlog for her youtube channel, Queen explained what she felt like after her surgery and showed off her freshly altered cakes through her surgical garments.

Lip filler faux pas aside, Queen has been in “album mode” according to her Instagram posts. She released her single “Pack Lite” earlier this year along with a video directed by Teyana Taylor.