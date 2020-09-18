Bag Secured: Music Mogul Cortez Bryant Returning To Alma Mater Jackson State To Teach Careers In Music Course

Cortez Bryant is one of the busiest names in the entertainment business and is responsible for helping craft the careers of some of the most successful artists in music. Cortez has had a hand in the success of Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake just to name a few. To say he is a veteran in the music game would be an understatement. He attended high school in New Orleans with Lil Wayne and their friendship has lead to one of the most successful label runs in history.

Now, Cortez is looking to help find and develop the next generations of music executives. Returning to his alma mater Jackson State University, he will become a teacher and teach a class on Careers In Music. This is a great addition to any curriculum as everyone can’t be a rapper and the jobs needed to make an artist successful behind the scenes definitely need more love and attention.

“If I weren’t in the music business, I would have been a teacher. I always wanted to come back to Jackson State, which has done so much for me in terms of making me the person I am,” said Bryant, who attained a degree in mass communications from the university in ’04. “From my high school, McMain, in New Orleans, where I met Lil Wayne, to my years at Jackson State, education has been a driving force and a foundation for everything I’ve ever achieved.”

The ultimate long term goal is for Bryant to help establish a music business school. With contracts and financial literacy being a hot topic these days, this could not have come at a better time.