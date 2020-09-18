‘Now Ya Know’ Halle Berry Confirms She’s Coupled Up With THIS Soul Singer

Ms. Halle “Stay Witta Man” Berry’s got a new bae.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner sent social media into a tizzy Thursday when she shared a photo of herself proudly rocking a Van Hunt t-shirt.

“Now ya know…” she captioned her post while tagging the “Seconds Of Pleasure” singer.

https://www.instagram.com/halleberry/?utm_source=ig_embed

Van Hunt swiftly followed up by reposting the pic on his own page and captioned it, “There you go.”

He also previously shared a snap of someone who we now know is Halle kissing him on the cheek. “Kisses land softly,” he captioned the coupled up pic.

https://www.instagram.com/vanhunt/?utm_source=ig_embed

This isn’t the first time Halle’s hinted that she’s got a new bae. Back in July, she shared a snap of herself playing footsie with a mystery man.

She later shared another photo of their intertwined feet while waking up to the sunrise in Las Vegas.

“Waking up Vegas! ☀️ Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans!” she captioned the pic.

Prior to Van Hunt, Halle sparked romance rumors with DJ D-Nice in April when fans noticed her leaving flirty comments during his Internet breaking Club Quarantine sessions. “I could stay here all night—I love you,” wrote Halle spurning the #BerryNice hashtag on social media.

Prior to that, she dated British producer Alex Da Kid and reportedly broke up with him smack dab during a romantic vacation to Bora Bora. “Nearly halfway into the trip, Halle realized her five-month romance with the British music producer wasn’t working and had her assistant book her a flight home,” a source told In Touch about the breakup.

Halle previously wed French actor Olivier Martinez before filing for divorce in 2015. Prior to that, she wed David Justice in 1993 before their divorce in 1997. She then married Eric Benét in 2001 before their split in 2003 after the singer confessed to infidelity and sex addiction.

One thing about Ms. Berry—she’s gonna get a man.

Best wishes to Halle and her honey Van Hunt!