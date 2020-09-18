Kim Zolciak’s 23-Year-Old Daughter Sitting On Her 35-Year-Old Husband Kroy’s Lap Causes A Stir

What’s happening here? Brielle Biermann, the 23-year-old daughter of reality star Kim Zolciak is defending herself, her step-dad, and family after trolls insinuated she was being inappropriate with her mom’s 35-year-old husband, Kroy Biermann. The young woman was flooded with comments after posting a photo of herself sitting on Kroy’s lap on his birthday.

Brielle hopped on Kroy’s lap to take a photo as the family dined at a steakhouse for the celebration. Folks left comments like “Honey No sitting in stepdaddy’s lap, Don’t you know better?!”

Fans argued on Brielle’s behalf against negative comments, reminding them that Kroy adopted Brielle when she was a child, giving her his last name, “he adopted her, that is her daddy.” Another supporter wrote.

“The comments of her sitting on her Dad’s lap is disturbing and to say have they hooked up, like what is wrong with you people. He’s such an amazing example of what it’s like to take care of and love children like his own. The episode where he adopts you girls had me in tears. Such an amazing bond and beautiful family. Laugh at your haters baby girl”

Brielle agreed with her supporter, responding with, “thank you.” Meanwhile, Kim Zolciak responded by posting her own lap-sitting photo with her hubby…

Brielle also made her case for the headline-worthy picture:

“.. I had nowhere else to sit. We were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa. It was comedy,” she explained to commenters.

The daughter of Kolciak sure does take after her sassy mommy. Brielle had a few choice words for commenters who began to pry deeper into the photo:

“Tell me they haven’t hooked up,” wrote another person under the comments, to which Brielle replied, “You hook up with your dad?”

Happy Birthday, Kroy!