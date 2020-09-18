Calling All Creatives: Jack Honey’s Art, Beats & Lyrics Kicks Off 16th Year With Nationwide Artist Contest

Famed art and music tour Art, Beats and Lyrics (presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Cult Creative) kicks off its 16th year with a nationwide artist call to submit original artwork for a chance to create an exclusive art wall to be featured in this year’s national showcase.

Artists (21+) who have created original artwork are eligible for the contest that runs September 8th through October 6th. Interested individuals will need to submit a completed application by Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:59 P.M. EST. Click here to enter.

“Jack Honey Art, Beats & Lyrics has presented an opportunity for us to celebrate renowned and emerging visual artists from across the country for 15 years now,” says Keenan Harris, Senior Multicultural Marketing Manager, Brown-Forman.

“This year’s artist call is a way to increase opportunity, magnify creativity and generate conversations in the Black community around the impact of authentic cultural experiences.”

Since its inception, AB+L has commemorated the work of some of the world’s most notable visual artists like Gilbert Young and Tim Okamura. The intertwined art and music experience has served as a platform for creatives to show their interpretations of urban art through multiple genres and various styles.

Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails.

For complete contest rules and other essential information about the contest, click here.