The Poster For ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Is Here And So Is Lakeith Stanfield’s Revealing Video For “Island Man”

Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya are the stars of the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures production ‘Judas & The Black Messiah.’ The studio just released the official poster for the film, ironically on the same day that Lakeith released his music video for “Island Man,” under his Htiekal moniker. The first eight minutes of the video are interspersed with news clips about Trump and police brutality, but the video also focuses on the events of August 10th, when Stanfield raised concerns for his wellbeing with with a social media post that raised alarm bells to friends, colleagues and the public. In the video you can see and hear text messages, DMs and voicemails from famous friends like Tessa Thompson, Chris Evans, Lil Wayne, Boots Riley and more checking in with the actor/musician to make sure he’s okay. There’s also audio from “The Breakfast Club” radio broadcast where Angela Yee and Charlamagne discuss Stanfield’s disturbing post.

Watch the video below:

The piece is a creative take showcasing HTIEKAL’s triple threat abilities as an artist, actor and director. This Three Dead Crows film takes viewers through transitions of mind stimulating scenes accompanied by his unique lyrical flow. “Island Man” comes after HTIEKAL’s prior videos “Birds” and “Fast Life” both of which give fans a sneak peak into the artist’s upcoming full length project.

The first 8:50 concentrate on Stanfield’s personal crisis as well as the chaos of current events, particularly in light of police brutality and the current political administration. The final moments include HTIEKAL music.

Check out the lyrics below:

Im Whatevers opposite of proud

im either drunk or blowing on the loud

my body never fit into the crowd

as soon as you come in, im walking out

ouch

my stomachs growling I might gain 1000 pounds

have to hear the thunder cloud

im fat and f**king ugly now

my heart is out of money now

its funny how

when you have something

aint got nothing

no-ones nowhere to be found

fame got me felling like dead

I had a conversation with my head

fu** traffic

I don’t need no one else

I could kill my life

and do bad all by myself

im

solo, dolo

hello, hangup

fu** a bi**h ass ni**a and a bi**h

things are not as they appear when your blessed

100 diamonds in veneer watch me flex

im not hiding got no fear got no stress

if you’re coming come correct, with the check bitch

all this fetty I possess im obsessed with it

got it on my own copped the home plus the lex

me no fu** with you, your weird, youz a pest

prolly bound to disappear with the rest

give a fu** how i appear, im depressed

tears – tried to hide it in for years but im vexed

X

labeled bottle

don’t come near all this death

fu** everybody

get money

no regrets

haha

solo, dolo

hello, hangup

fu** a bi**h a** ni**a and a bi**h

Directed by: 3DC

Written/performed by: Htiekal

produced by: Myboyroach

Does anybody see the irony here of Lakeith playing the main who betrayed a revolutionary while also releasing some pretty revolutionary visual and audio art of his own?

Here’s more about HTIEKAL: