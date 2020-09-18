Peers And Friends Show Their Concern For Lakeith Stanfield In New Video
The Poster For ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Is Here And So Is Lakeith Stanfield’s Revealing Video For “Island Man”
Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya are the stars of the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures production ‘Judas & The Black Messiah.’ The studio just released the official poster for the film, ironically on the same day that Lakeith released his music video for “Island Man,” under his Htiekal moniker. The first eight minutes of the video are interspersed with news clips about Trump and police brutality, but the video also focuses on the events of August 10th, when Stanfield raised concerns for his wellbeing with with a social media post that raised alarm bells to friends, colleagues and the public. In the video you can see and hear text messages, DMs and voicemails from famous friends like Tessa Thompson, Chris Evans, Lil Wayne, Boots Riley and more checking in with the actor/musician to make sure he’s okay. There’s also audio from “The Breakfast Club” radio broadcast where Angela Yee and Charlamagne discuss Stanfield’s disturbing post.
The piece is a creative take showcasing HTIEKAL’s triple threat abilities as an artist, actor and director. This Three Dead Crows film takes viewers through transitions of mind stimulating scenes accompanied by his unique lyrical flow. “Island Man” comes after HTIEKAL’s prior videos “Birds” and “Fast Life” both of which give fans a sneak peak into the artist’s upcoming full length project.
The first 8:50 concentrate on Stanfield’s personal crisis as well as the chaos of current events, particularly in light of police brutality and the current political administration. The final moments include HTIEKAL music.
Im Whatevers opposite of proud
im either drunk or blowing on the loud
my body never fit into the crowd
as soon as you come in, im walking out
ouch
my stomachs growling I might gain 1000 pounds
have to hear the thunder cloud
im fat and f**king ugly now
my heart is out of money now
its funny how
when you have something
aint got nothing
no-ones nowhere to be found
fame got me felling like dead
I had a conversation with my head
fu** traffic
I don’t need no one else
I could kill my life
and do bad all by myself
im
solo, dolo
hello, hangup
fu** a bi**h ass ni**a and a bi**h
things are not as they appear when your blessed
100 diamonds in veneer watch me flex
im not hiding got no fear got no stress
if you’re coming come correct, with the check bitch
all this fetty I possess im obsessed with it
got it on my own copped the home plus the lex
me no fu** with you, your weird, youz a pest
prolly bound to disappear with the rest
give a fu** how i appear, im depressed
tears – tried to hide it in for years but im vexed
X
labeled bottle
don’t come near all this death
fu** everybody
get money
no regrets
haha
solo, dolo
hello, hangup
fu** a bi**h a** ni**a and a bi**h
Does anybody see the irony here of Lakeith playing the main who betrayed a revolutionary while also releasing some pretty revolutionary visual and audio art of his own?
The world first got a taste of Htiekal’s talents as a rapper as he showcased his abilities in a scene from the film Short Term 12. The song he wrote and performed in the film won a nomination that year at the Satellite Awards for “Best Original Song.” Continuing to write and direct his own music and videos, the MC released singles as a solo artist as well as one-half of the rap group duo MOORS. Notable tracks from MOORS include “Asphyxiated” and “Wolves To War.” As a solo artist HTIEKAL recently released singles such as “Do Better” and “Automatic.” In March 2020 the rapper released “Fast Life.” He followed that with the release of “Birds” featuring Git in May the same year. 2020 will also see a full length project from the Lakeith “HTIEKAL” Stanfield.
