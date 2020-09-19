Prison Pickin’ Privilege: Lori Loughlin Allowed To Chose Jail Where She’ll Serve 2-Month Sentence

This is QWHITE interesting…

After being sentenced in connection with that Affluent Aioli Splattered Scandal, Lori Loughlin is getting a privileged chance to pick her prison. As previously reported the actress, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, Felicity Huffman, and several other WEALTHY parents reportedly used an elaborate scheme to help their children cheat on college entrance exams and falsify athletic records to secure them admission to schools like Yale, Georgetown, and Stanford.

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to a WHOPPING (insert sarcasm here) 14 days in prison, was fined $30,000, received a year of supervised release, and was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service. She served just 11 of the 14 days.

Now Lori’s facing the music and doing so while “picking the prison of her choice.”

Today reports that on September 9, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton signed off on the actress’ request to serve her time at the Victorville, California medium-security prison. Lori’s “prison” offers Yoga, Origami, and Ukulele lessons.

The federal correctional institution is reportedly just a two-hour drive from her new reported $9.5 million Hidden Hills “farmhouse, putting the actress particularly close to her family. Lori has until 2 p.m. on November 19, 2020, to turn herself in where she’ll “suffer” for two whole months under those rough conditions.

Naturally, people are BALKING at the clear pasty privilege that’s afoot.

Jemele Hill sarcastically commented that Aunt Becky should’ve just went with a stay at the Marriott instead…

Really surprised she didn’t pick a Marriott. Imagine the points. https://t.co/es24FviZVt — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 18, 2020

and Lebron James said he has to laugh to keep from crying.

“I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying!,” wrote Lebron on Instagram. “🤦🏾‍♂️. Don’t make no damn sense to me. We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!!”

Must be niiiiiiiice….

What do YOU think about Lori Loughlin picking her prison???