R.I.P. RBG: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 on Friday.

The court said Ginsburg, a lifelong champion of women’s rights and gender equality, died “surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.”

Viewed by millions as a feminist icon, RBG broke countless barriers as she dedicated her legal career to challenging laws and regulations that discriminated on the basis of sex.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” said Chief Justice John Roberts. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Diagnosed with cancer four times, Ginsburg has had numerous health scares throughout her career, which included several recent hospitalizations. Unfortunately, it’s hard for many to properly mourn such an important and timeless figure while knowing her death will open a pivotal seat on the court less than 50 days before the presidential election.

According to reports from NPR, in her final days, RBG gave one final dig at Donald Trump to her granddaughter Clara Spera, saying, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”