Desus & Mero: John David Washington Explains His Transition From NFL To Movie Star [Video]

John David Washington was the latest star to (virtually) stop by Desus & Mero for an interview.

Fresh off the announcement that Showtime’s first late night talk show is getting renewed for a third season, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero interviewed John David Washington. During their conversation, the Tenet star talks about how different things were for him and everyone involved the pandemic release of Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster. After talking all things Tenet, Washington explains what life was like for him transitioning from a career as an NFL running back to becoming an actor, including what kind of similarities he finds between both professions. On the topic of sports, John goes into dicussing the issues facing student athletes over the years and along with touching on the future of professional sports post-COVID. Later on in the conversation, he discusses why he chooses to do his own stunts, what it’s like to follow his in the footsteps of someone as famous as his father, Denzel Washington, and so much more.

Check out the interview down below to see what John David Washington has to say about life as an actor, the release of Tenet, and so much more.