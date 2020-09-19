Isn’t He Married?? Popular YouTuber With 5 Kids And A Wife Seemingly Caught Creeping In DMs, Claims He Was Hacked

A famous YouTuber with who makes a living off of sharing vlogs with his wife and kids has been put on blast for allegedly trying to creep. A woman alleged yesterday that CJ So Cool aka Cordero James Brady, who has over 8 million subscribers on youtube, slid into her DMs and asked her to “name her price” to see her in Vegas.

The tweets have since been deleted, but the alleged screenshots have been shared by his fans across Twitter and Instagram. In response, 31-year-old CJ has denied creepin’ and claims he was hacked.

Fans of CJ and his adorable family were not buying his “hacked excuse”, flooding his comments with questions. CJ So Cool occasionally features his wife Royalty in his videos, so people were wondering about her feelings. He and Royalty welcomed twins named Cordayah and Cordero Jr. in 2020. He also has a daughter named Camari through a previous relationship and he is step-father to Royalty’s children Leonidas, J’aaliyah and Karnation.

Do YOU think CJ was really hacked?