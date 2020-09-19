Vanessa Bryant’s Mom Claims She Evicted Her And Repo’d Her Car After Kobe Bryant’s Death

Sofia Laine, mother to Vanessa Bryant, recently sat down for an interview where she claims she’s been kicked out of the Bryant home.

In an interview that is set to air on Univision, Sofia Laine claims that her relationship with her daughter is on the rocks. The spanish-speaking grandmother alleged in the teaser for the interview that Vanessa not only told her to leave their home, but she also repossessed her car. Sofia also confirmed that Kobe has been laid to rest in a private cemetery before shedding tears over Vanessa’s alleged betrayal.

The full feature will air on Monday, but a preview was shared to Instagram. Here it is:

This revelation from Sofia will be shocking to friends and fans of the Bryant family considering that Vanessa and her mom have always seemed close. After the helicopter crash that claimed Kobe and Gianna’s lives back in January, it was reported that Vanessa and her mom grew even closer.

