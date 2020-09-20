Potential Peach Holder: This Stunning Socialite Is Reportedly Joining #RHOA Season 13

Another day, another rumor about the NeNe Leakes-less season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As previously reported NeNe finally confirmed that she’s leaving #RHOA for season 13 which is currently filming.

“I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 13,” said the O.G. calling it “not an easy decision.”

Not only that, but there are two newbies potentially replacing her. Actress Drew Sidora is getting a peach this season alongside YouTuber LaToya Ali. Ali is reportedly a “friend of the show” who developed a friendship with Kenya Moore. She will also allegedly be Kenya’s ally as they trade shade with buddies Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam.

Now LoveBScott’s confirming that there’s another newbie on the scene; Falynn Guobadia. Falynn is already filming with the cast and has been kicking it with Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton.

Falynn is married to wealthy businessman Simon Guobadia and often vacations with her hubby on his private jet. Falynn also allegedly “fits into the group” and might accompany the girls on their upcoming trip to the Carolinas.

LoveBScott reports that as Falynn continues to film she’s asking for a significant amount of money to sign-on officially.

Falynn has since confirmed the filming news on her InstaStory. “I guess the cat is out the bag,” wrote Falynn.

What do YOU think about this potential #RHOA newbie???